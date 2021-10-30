Gentry School Board gives nod to move forward with new school planning

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board approved a new zone map and gave a nod to move forward with planning steps for a new high school and the renovation of Pioneer Stadium and track during its October meeting.

Following an executive session Oct. 18, the board approved the resignation of Terry Rye as the transportation fleet manager and Connie Rye as a cafeteria worker. The board approved the hiring of Rhonda Nelson as a cafeteria worker, Ken Bolinger as a bus driver, and Destiny Quinn and Rebecca Baxter as paraprofessionals. Also approved was the in-district transfer of Timothy Heaton from paraprofessional to custodian.

After viewing two proposed zoning maps for the school district provided by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, the board approved the first zoning map, recommended by Terrie Metz, superintendent of schools. The map redraws zoning boundaries to reflect changes in district population to provide equal representation on the board. The zone adjustment was made necessary by population figures reported in the 2020 census.

Following board approval, the map must be submitted, along with census data, to the Benton County Clerk for the Benton County Election Commission's approval and then sent to the state. The changes in zoning will require an election of all seven board seats in the 2022 school election.

The board declined to approve a request to add junior high baseball and soccer programs because of the cost to implement such programs and the lack of coaching staff and facility space for additional programs. According to Brent Hester, the district's athletic director, the coaches are opposed to adding the programs at this time because it would take away from the school's current programs. Metz said the district would be required to add equal opportunities for both sexes so that adding a baseball program would require the addition of a softball program as well.

Metz told the board that she had been saving money for the district to move ahead with plans to build a new high school to accommodate growth in the district. She said an architect would be visiting the school district to help with preliminary planning to move forward and apply for state funding.

The board was made aware of a request to open up the use of school facilities to travel teams. The board was asked to review the school district's policy, and the input of coaches was also to be sought. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, access to many of the school district's facilities was restricted, in part due to the cost of paying school personnel to clean and disinfect areas following their use.

Coaches for traveling teams would like to see the facilities opened for their teams' use again since the programs teach the fundamentals and prepare youth from within the district, as well as surrounding districts, for play on school junior varsity and varsity teams. In addition, a selling point for the tax increases to fund the building of school facilities was their availability for use by the public.

A decision on opening up the use of facilities is scheduled for the November board meeting.

Metz told the board that since an architect would be coming to the district, she would like to ask for some rough estimates relating to costs to repair and upgrade the high school track and renovate Pioneer Stadium. She said the track is falling apart and she would like to get an estimate of costs to renovate the stadium, add a new track, build locker room space for baseball and softball teams and build a new press box. The board authorized her to move forward and consult with the architect.

The board approved the district's financial reports and Metz said the district had approximately $3.2 million in its checking account. She also reported an error in county tax payments to the district which will result in the county holding back $90,000 in upcoming tax payments to the district.

The board approved the minutes of two special meetings resulting in the expulsion of two students.

Christie Toland, the assistant superintendent, reported on the success of the new seventh-grade volleyball program, saying 15 girls participated in the program. She said the girls played nine games (18 sets) and had won nine of those sets. Several members of the team were present and spoke positively about the program and all they had learned.

She also reported the success of Gentry choir students in the all-region choir competition: Olyvia Freed -- 18th Chair Tenor 1 Mixed Choir; Mallory Rogers -- 13th Chair Alto 2 Treble Choir; Carson Stell -- Ninth Chair Bass 1 Mixed Choir.