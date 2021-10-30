Gorman joins contest for secretary of state

Anna Beth Gorman of North Little Rock, executive director of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas, is seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state next year, she announced Friday.

She is the second Democrat to announce a bid for the office. In July, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Joshua Price of Maumelle said he's running for the Democratic nomination for the post.

Gorman, 39, said she has been executive director of the foundation since June 2016. Before serving in that role, she served as the Girls Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas' chief membership, volunteer and program officer.

"For almost a decade, I have advocated for women and girls across all 75 counties in our state, and I've seen first-hand how disadvantaged communities can thrive when the right advocates are in place," she said in a news release.

"I am running for Secretary of State to be the top opportunity advocate for everyone who chooses to pursue a better life in our beautiful state," Gorman said. "I will be relentless in my effort to include the voices of Arkansans in our elections and economic development."

East End Republican John Thurston has been the secretary of state since 2019 and is seeking re-election to a second four-year term in 2022. He previously served as the state's land commissioner from 2011-19. Thurston has two announced Republican challengers for secretary of state -- Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle and Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot.

The filing period for candidates for state and federal offices in Arkansas is scheduled for Feb. 22, through March 1, 2022, with the primary election May 24 and the general election Nov. 8, 2022.

The secretary of state is the state's chief election official.

The officeholder chairs the state Board of Election Commissioners and is responsible for maintaining and improving the state Capitol and its grounds. The office also collects corporate franchise taxes and processes filings for corporations and nonprofit groups. In addition, the secretary of state serves on the three-member state Board of Apportionment, which draws the boundaries for legislative districts every 10 years, a task taking place this year.

The secretary of state's salary is $101,322 a year.

Gorman is a founding board member of the Southern Capital Project, and serves on the boards of Arvest Bank, the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame and the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's executive committee. She is a Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointee to the Governor's Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force, according to her news release.

Asked about her differences with Price or Thurston, Gorman said Friday in a written statement, "I have worked as a nonprofit executive in a statewide capacity for over a decade and I have a strong record of service that reflects my ability to successfully bring together diverse stakeholders who are committed to solving some of our state's greatest challenges for women and girls."

As an executive director of a nonprofit organization, she said she regularly does business with the state, and she knows the strengths and weaknesses of the services offered by the secretary of state's office.

"I am ready to tackle the issues that will improve everyone's ability to do business in our state."

After Gorman announced her bid for the office, Price said Friday in a written statement, "As the only candidate with experience running elections, I look forward to contrasting our records on who is better prepared to fight Republican politicians' attempts to make it harder for Arkansans to vote and who is ready on day one to conduct elections and protect our voting rights."