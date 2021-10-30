Greene County Tech slugs Batesville

BATESVILLE -- Camden Farmer ran for 177 yards and threw for 97 more as Greene County Tech rallied for a 33-21 victory over Batesville in 5A-East Conference play Friday night.

Farmer rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Golden Eagles scored the game's final 16 points to claim the victory.

Farmer completed 8 of 12 passes, including a 13-yard scoring pass to Devon Hensley in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles a 30-21 lead.

Reece Middleton kicked field goals of 22 and 18 yards for Greene County Tech (4-5, 2-4). Batesville (3-6, 3-3) led 21-17 at the half after trailing 17-6 early in the second quarter.

Greene County Tech grabbed a 3-0 lead on Middleton's 22-yard field goal at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter. Batesville went on top a minute later when Dayshaun Brown broke free for a 36-yard run.

Greg Snyder's 39-yard run set up Farmer's first touchdown -- a 1-yard run early in the second quarter -- that allowed the Eagles to take a 10-6 advantage.

Snyder, who finished with 91 yards on 10 carries, had a 30-yard run to set up Farmer's second rushing touchdown, a 2-yard run which came with 8:33 left before halftime and gave the Eagles a 17-6 lead.

Batesville cut into Greene County Tech's lead when quarterback Rhett McDonald hit Ethan Price for a 24-yard scoring pass at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter. A two-point conversion pass from McDonald to Boston Hall pulled the Pioneers to 17-14.

A 40-yard screen pass from McDonald to Brown with :04 showing before the half gave Batesville a 21-17 advantage.

Taking advantage of a roughing the punter penalty, Greene County Tech took the lead for good on Farmer's 3-yard run with 3:01 left in the third quarter.

After Batesville turned the ball over on downs at its own 46, Greene County Tech used six runs by Farmer to set up the Eagles' final touchdown -- Farmer's pass to Hensley.

Middleton capped the scoring with his 18-yard field goal with 2:54 remaining.

Batesville still has a slim hope for a playoff spot if Paragould can defeat Greene County Tech next week.