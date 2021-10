HARDING ACADEMY 34, NEWPORT 3

NEWPORT -- Harding Academy (7-2, 4-0 3A-2) scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Newport (4-4, 3-2).

Kade Smith had two touchdown runs for the Wildcats. Eli Wallis recorded eight tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.