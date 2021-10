HARRISBURG 47 CORNING 14

HARRISBURG -- Host Harrisburg (4-5, 3-3 3-3A) used a balanced offensive attack to pull away from the Corning Bobcats (2-7, 1-5).

The Hornets scored two first-quarter touchdowns through the air and followed it up with three touchdowns on the ground in the second quarter.

Corning scored both of their touchdowns off fumble recoveries.