DEAR READERS: If you are going to be away from home for a business trip or vacation and can't find a friend to care for your pets, you have another option. You can hire a professional sitter to pet-sit in your home. Here's what you should do.

Find and contact a bonded pet-sitting service, which will be licensed, insured and offer references. Talk to customers who have used the services. The service will offer to charge by the day or by the visit. The service will continue your dog's regular routine. To find a sitter, contact your vet or local pet shop. You also can look online.

DEAR READERS: Does your carpet need refreshening? To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour ½ cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least 1 minute. Don't use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.

Baking soda is an essential household staple with many uses around the house. And because it's an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. FYI: To freshen up your dog's bedding, sprinkle baking soda over it in between washings.

DEAR READERS: To clean a cotton, washable baseball cap (not a vintage or wool one), try this easy way to remove the grime and sweat. Attach or clip the cap to the top rack of the dishwasher and wash on the warm cycle, without dishes. Take out the damp cap. To dry, drape it over a large coffee can to hold the shape and let it air dry.

DEAR READERS: If you fly an American flag at your home, check it often for damage, because it can get whipped around in the rain and wind. It also collects dirt and debris. Here's how to clean it. If it's a newer flag that's nylon, cotton or acetate, handwash it in cool water with a gentle detergent, rinse well and lie flat to dry. But if you have an older flag that might be valuable, dry-clean it.

DEAR READERS: If you are cleaning sleeping bags from fall camping trips, use these hints to keep them from getting musty when you store them. After you wash and dry the sleeping bags completely, place several used fabric softener sheets on and inside the bags. Zip shut and roll up. Store in a clean, dry place until your next camping trip.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com