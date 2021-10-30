Hogs glad to host D-I Mean Green

FAYETTEVILLE -- North Texas will play the University of Arkansas for the third consecutive season when the teams tip off at 4 p.m. today at Walton Arena.

But unlike the previous two seasons, when today's game is over, it won't count on the teams' records.

Arkansas is playing North Texas in an exhibition game after the Razorbacks beat the Mean Green 66-43 two years ago and 69-54 last season.

The Razorbacks are able to play an exhibition game against an NCAA Division I opponent, rather than a Division II team, because there is a charitable component involved. Part of the proceeds from today's concessions and merchandise sales will be donated to the United Way.

"Having the ability to play an exhibition game against another Division I opponent I think is a really good thing for college basketball," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I think it will be good for North Texas. It will be good for us.

"There are other programs doing the same type thing, so I think it's a good thing for sure."

Grant McCasland, a former Arkansas state had coach, has a 78-51 record going into this fifth season as North Texas' coach, including 18-10 last season when the Mean Green got their first NCAA Tournament victory by beating Purdue 78-69 in overtime.

North Texas returns two senior starters in 6-6 forward Thomas Bell and 6-2 guard Mardrez McBride who each scored 16 points against Purdue. They also each scored eight points against Arkansas.

Bell, a Conference USA all-conference preseason selection by the coaches, averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. McBride averaged 7.7 points and hit 48 of 116 three-pointers.

The Mean Green have added 5-11 junior guard Tylor Perry, who averaged 17.1 points last season for Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College's national junior college championship team.

"They're really well coached," Musselman said. "They play at a pace where they're disciplined. They have good shot selection.

"You're talking about a team that wins, too. So I think you want to try to challenge your team. You want to play against a different style of play than maybe we've seen just amongst ourselves. I think it's a really good game for us for all those reasons."

North Texas played Oral Roberts in a closed scrimmage, so today will be the Mean Green's only exhibition game.

Arkansas had to rally from 14 points down to beat Division II East Central (Okla.) University 77-74 on Sunday in the Razorbacks' first exhibition game.

"We did struggle a little bit in a lot of different categories, but I feel that as a team we're all going to come together," Arkansas sophomore guard Davonte Davis said. "We're going to continue to build and build and make sure that we fix everything that needs to be fixed.

"Coming into Saturday, we're looking to win of course."

Musselman said he needs to figure out who should be the team's primary point guard -- from among Davis and seniors JD Notae and Chris Lykes -- after the Razorbacks had nine assists against East Central.

"Whatever we need, I'll for sure get that done," said Davis, who had team-highs of 20 points and three assists on Sunday. "If Coach Muss says we need more assists, I'll get that done.

"Whatever it takes, I'm going to do that. The guys will continue to work hard ,and we'll all get it done together."

Musselman said that in watching the game tape, the Razorbacks played hard against East Central.

"Which makes it a little scary that we weren't able to create more separation in a home game," he said. "I think this is a team that's going to grow from where we are. Now, how much we're going to grow from where we were Sunday to [today], I don't know."

On Tuesday, Musselman had the Razorbacks practice twice wearing weighted vests and holding bricks.

"I think it helps us with our mental toughness and the physical aspect as well," Davis said. "A few of our guys haven't had that before. I think it's going to help us for Saturday. I think you'll see that."