HOPE 43, TEXARKANA 19

TEXARKANA -- Hope (2-7, 2-3 5A-South) generated more than 400 yards of offense to down Texarkana (1-6, 0-5).

The Bobcats totaled 442 yards, 276 of which came on the ground. It also had its 166 pass yards on just eight completions.

Ammorrion Dempsy had a full night for the Bobcats. He was 3-for-4 passing for 43 yards, had 155 yards rushing on 13 carries and added 2 catches for 70-plus yards.

Dempsey had three interceptions and a fumble recovery that was returned 85 yards for one of his five touchdowns.