HOXIE 21 OSCEOLA 14

HOXIE -- The Hoxie Mustangs (9-0, 6-0 3-3A) used a hot first quarter to hold off a comeback attempt by the Osceola Seminoles (6-2, 5-1).

Hoxie quarterback Cade Forrester completed an 86-yard touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the home team a 14-point lead.

The Seminoles would respond with rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to tie the game, but Forrester ran for the game-winning touchdown from 10 yards out.