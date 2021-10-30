Sections
High school football scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:42 a.m.

Friday's games

7A-Central

Bryant 24, North Little Rock 12

Cabot 28, Fort Smith Northside 21

Conway 35, Little Rock Catholic 7

Little Rock Southwest 6, Little Rock Central 0

7A-West

Bentonville 49, Springdale 7

Bentonville West 34, Fort Smith Southside 14

Fayetteville 42, Rogers Heritage 14

Rogers 35, Springdale Har-Ber 21

6A-East

El Dorado 52, Searcy 51

Jonesboro 34, Sylvan Hills 14

Marion 42, Sheridan 12

West Memphis 36, Pine Bluff 28

6A-West

Benton 42, Lake Hamilton 41

Greenwood 42, Van Buren 0

Little Rock Parkview 26, Siloam Springs 24

Russellville 42, Mountain Home 7

5A-Central

Little Rock Christian 56, Jacksonville 6

Maumelle 56, Watson Chapel 6

Pulaski Academy 58, Beebe 14

5A-East

Brookland 28, Paragould 8

Greene County Tech 33, Batesville 21

Nettleton 14, Valley View 7

Wynne 47, Forrest City 0

5A-South

Camden Fairview 31, Hot Springs 28

Hope 43, Texarkana 19

Magnolia 62, De Queen 7

5A-West

Farmington 49, Pea Ridge 22

Greenbrier 59, Alma 28

Harrison 35, Clarksville 3

Vilonia 42, Morrilton 21

4A-1

Elkins 42, Gentry 7

Huntsville 17, Green Forest 8

Prairie Grove 34, Berryville 21

Shiloh Christian 62, Gravette 12

4A-2

Bald Knob 39, Central Arkansas Christian 20

Clinton 34, Heber Springs 7

Southside Batesville 64, Mills 20

Stuttgart 45, Lonoke 28

4A-3

Cave City 21, Gosnell 0

Jonesboro Westside 22, Highland 18

Pocahontas 33, Blytheville 7

Trumann 36, Rivercrest 21

4A-4

Dardanelle 27, Waldron 7

Ozark 30, Lamar 14

Pottsville 50, Dover 16

4A-7

Arkadelphia 49, Bauxite 22

Fountain Lake 28, Benton Harmony Grove 21

Joe T. Robinson 21, Ashdown 8

Malvern 40, Nashville 19

4A-8

DeWitt 14, Star City 0

Monticello 13, Dumas 7

Warren 42, Hamburg 17

Crossett at Helena-West Helena, ccd.

3A-1

Cedarville 14, Mansfield 8

Charleston 24, West Fork 19

Hackett 66, Greenland 42

Lincoln 37, Lavaca 36

3A-2

Harding Academy 34, Newport 3

Riverview 7, Mountain View 6

3A-3

Harrisburg 47, Corning 14

Hoxie 21, Osceola 14

Manila 39, Walnut Ridge 14

Piggott 52, Palestine-Wheatley 0

3A-4

Atkins 50, Two Rivers 20

Booneville 41, Paris 22

Danville 57, Mayflower 41

Perryville 22, Baptist Prep 13

3A-5

Bismarck 47, Fouke 15

Centerpoint 42, Genoa Central 7

Glen Rose 42, Horatio 0

Prescott 50, Jessieville 19

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove 41, Rison 30

Lake Village 42, Barton 20

McGehee 49, Dollarway 6

Smackover 18, Drew Central 12

2A-3

East Poinsett County 46, Marked Tree 20

2A-4

Bigelow 35, Hector 0

Conway Christian 28, Magazine 26

Quitman 49, Mountainburg 20

Yellville-Summit 30, Johnson County Westside 20

2A-5

Mount Ida 20, Gurdon 7

2A-6

Des Arc 36, England 8

Hazen 70, Carlisle 30

2A-7

Dierks 57, Mineral Springs 6

Lafayette County 36, Murfreesboro 14

2A-8

Fordyce 42, Hampton 6

Junction City 43, Bearden 2

Nonconference

Foreman 34, Parkers Chapel 6

Salem 42, Cross County 6

Eight man

Episcopal Collegiate 44, Little Rock Hall 16

Mountain Pine 70, Cutter-Morning Star 6

Rector 60, Augusta 6

Strong-Huttig 34, Spring Hill 14

Subiaco Academy 48, Marshall 12

Decatur at Cedar Ridge

KIPP Blytheville at Midland

