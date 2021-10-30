High school football scores

Friday's games
7A-Central
Bryant 24, North Little Rock 12
Cabot 28, Fort Smith Northside 21
Conway 35, Little Rock Catholic 7
Little Rock Southwest 6, Little Rock Central 0
7A-West
Bentonville 49, Springdale 7
Bentonville West 34, Fort Smith Southside 14
Fayetteville 42, Rogers Heritage 14
Rogers 35, Springdale Har-Ber 21
6A-East
El Dorado 52, Searcy 51
Jonesboro 34, Sylvan Hills 14
Marion 42, Sheridan 12
West Memphis 36, Pine Bluff 28
6A-West
Benton 42, Lake Hamilton 41
Greenwood 42, Van Buren 0
Little Rock Parkview 26, Siloam Springs 24
Russellville 42, Mountain Home 7
5A-Central
Little Rock Christian 56, Jacksonville 6
Maumelle 56, Watson Chapel 6
Pulaski Academy 58, Beebe 14
5A-East
Brookland 28, Paragould 8
Greene County Tech 33, Batesville 21
Nettleton 14, Valley View 7
Wynne 47, Forrest City 0
5A-South
Camden Fairview 31, Hot Springs 28
Hope 43, Texarkana 19
Magnolia 62, De Queen 7
5A-West
Farmington 49, Pea Ridge 22
Greenbrier 59, Alma 28
Harrison 35, Clarksville 3
Vilonia 42, Morrilton 21
4A-1
Elkins 42, Gentry 7
Huntsville 17, Green Forest 8
Prairie Grove 34, Berryville 21
Shiloh Christian 62, Gravette 12
4A-2
Bald Knob 39, Central Arkansas Christian 20
Clinton 34, Heber Springs 7
Southside Batesville 64, Mills 20
Stuttgart 45, Lonoke 28
4A-3
Cave City 21, Gosnell 0
Jonesboro Westside 22, Highland 18
Pocahontas 33, Blytheville 7
Trumann 36, Rivercrest 21
4A-4
Dardanelle 27, Waldron 7
Ozark 30, Lamar 14
Pottsville 50, Dover 16
4A-7
Arkadelphia 49, Bauxite 22
Fountain Lake 28, Benton Harmony Grove 21
Joe T. Robinson 21, Ashdown 8
Malvern 40, Nashville 19
4A-8
DeWitt 14, Star City 0
Monticello 13, Dumas 7
Warren 42, Hamburg 17
Crossett at Helena-West Helena, ccd.
3A-1
Cedarville 14, Mansfield 8
Charleston 24, West Fork 19
Hackett 66, Greenland 42
Lincoln 37, Lavaca 36
3A-2
Harding Academy 34, Newport 3
Riverview 7, Mountain View 6
3A-3
Harrisburg 47, Corning 14
Hoxie 21, Osceola 14
Manila 39, Walnut Ridge 14
Piggott 52, Palestine-Wheatley 0
3A-4
Atkins 50, Two Rivers 20
Booneville 41, Paris 22
Danville 57, Mayflower 41
Perryville 22, Baptist Prep 13
3A-5
Bismarck 47, Fouke 15
Centerpoint 42, Genoa Central 7
Glen Rose 42, Horatio 0
Prescott 50, Jessieville 19
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove 41, Rison 30
Lake Village 42, Barton 20
McGehee 49, Dollarway 6
Smackover 18, Drew Central 12
2A-3
East Poinsett County 46, Marked Tree 20
2A-4
Bigelow 35, Hector 0
Conway Christian 28, Magazine 26
Quitman 49, Mountainburg 20
Yellville-Summit 30, Johnson County Westside 20
2A-5
Mount Ida 20, Gurdon 7
2A-6
Des Arc 36, England 8
Hazen 70, Carlisle 30
2A-7
Dierks 57, Mineral Springs 6
Lafayette County 36, Murfreesboro 14
2A-8
Fordyce 42, Hampton 6
Junction City 43, Bearden 2
Nonconference
Foreman 34, Parkers Chapel 6
Salem 42, Cross County 6
Eight man
Episcopal Collegiate 44, Little Rock Hall 16
Mountain Pine 70, Cutter-Morning Star 6
Rector 60, Augusta 6
Strong-Huttig 34, Spring Hill 14
Subiaco Academy 48, Marshall 12
Decatur at Cedar Ridge
KIPP Blytheville at Midland