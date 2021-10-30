• Queen Elizabeth II, the 95-year-old British monarch, in accepting her doctors' advice to rest for the next two weeks, will take on only light duties and not travel but has "firm intention" to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Nov. 14, Buckingham Palace said.

• Jimmy Spears, a pub owner in West Peoria, Ill., announced "He's Back!" after an Elvis Presley bust, which drew international attention after Spears' said on social media that it had been swiped from its place on his bar, was found by employees on a porch outside the saloon.

• Jose Polo, a co-owner of Atrio, an upscale hotel-restaurant in Caceres, Spain, said two guests who "knew exactly what they were doing," stole 45 bottles of wine, including a rare 215-year-old bottle valued at $407,000, from the business's wine cellar.

• Terry McBride, 44, pleaded guilty to a bank fraud conspiracy charge, becoming the fourth person to admit cashing checks in the theft of nearly a half-million dollars from the Muscogee County, Ga., clerk's office in 2019.

• Terri Hill, a Maryland Democrat who is a state lawmaker and a doctor, has been reprimanded and fined $15,000 by the state physicians board after she twice attended legislative meetings via Zoom videoconference while in an operating room doing surgery.

• Harvey Ortberg, 53, of Baxter Springs, Kan., convicted of killing a neighbor by setting her house on fire and then dousing two police officers with gasoline and setting them on fire, was sentenced to life in prison for murder plus nine years for aggravated battery.

• Skip Holbrook, police chief of Columbia, S.C., said "dogged police work" that included dozens of interviews enabled investigators to arrest two men on murder charges 18 months after a 7-year-old boy was killed when shots were fired into his home.

• Valerie Cincinelli, 37, a former New York City police officer accused of asking her boyfriend, who recorded their conversations for the FBI, to hire a hit man to kill her estranged husband and his teenage daughter, was sentenced to four years in prison.

• Khosrow Khosravani, 59, on his maiden open-water voyage on his 25-foot sailboat, spotted a hand reaching out of the water off Marina del Rey, Calif., and turned his boat to rescue a naked woman who said she had been swept out to sea 12 hours earlier while skinny dipping at Venice Beach.