JONESBORO WESTSIDE 22, HIGHLAND 18

HARDY -- Jonesboro Westside (3-5, 3-3 4A-3) fell behind in the third quarter, then rallied in the fourth to defeat Highland (2-7, 0-6).

With less than 11 minutes to play, Westside's Gus Yearta scored on a 4-yard run to turn an 18-14 deficit into a 20-18 lead. The Warriors' defense held the rest of the way, picking up a safety to provide the winning margin.