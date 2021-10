JUNCTION CITY 43, BEARDEN 2

JUNCTION CITY – For the third consecutive week, Junction City's offense turned in a dominant showing.

Jamal Johnson ran for two scores, while Corey Dubose ran for one score and threw for another to lift the Dragons (5-4, 3-1 2A-8) past Bearden and clinch the 2A-8's No. 2 seed. Junction City did all of its damage in the first half, scoring five times.

Junction City's defense held Bearden (0-9, 0-3) to just 95 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers.