Lane closings set for today on I-430

Work on Interstate 430 in Pulaski County will require lane closings on the interstate until noon today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The contractor will close the southbound middle and outside lanes between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock beginning at 6 a.m., weather permitting, to allow the contractor to move equipment in the work area.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic, the department said.