Last-minute TD run enough for Parkview

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs gave Little Rock Parkview all it could handle Friday night.

Patriots senior quarterback Jaylon White, who's been hampered by a groin injury since the start of conference play, scored on a 10-yard run with 41.1 seconds left to give Parkview a two-point lead. The Patriots then held on defensively over the final seconds to escape with a 26-24 win on a cold night at Panther Stadium.

It was only White's second carry as the Patriots (6-3, 4-2) have tried to limit his rushes, according to coach Brad Bolding, but with the game on the line they put it in the Ole Miss commitment's hands.

"We asked him to," Bolding said. "We were trying not to, to wait for the playoffs, but he's a dude. He's got a groin issue since the Greenwood game. He just took it in his hands and showed what he's capable of doing."

Siloam Springs took a 24-20 lead with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Hunter Talley. Just moments earlier, Talley had hit Mark Lopez for a 60-yard gain.

The Panthers kicked off and Monterio Elston returned it 27 yards to the Patriots 46.

White threw an 11-yard completion to Parker Perry and a 28-yard gain to Willie Eackles down to the 10 to set up the touchdown run.

"You can't take anything away from the kids on that," Bolding said. "I'm really proud of them. They showed what they're capable of doing in that last little bit. We came out and marched right down the field."

Siloam Springs had one last chance and moved the ball to the Patriots 43-yard line on a 16-yard completion to Brendan Lashley with 0.7 seconds left. The Panthers attempted a Hail Mary pass but Talley was hit as he threw, and the ball fell to the turf well short of the end zone.

The loss, coupled with Russellville's win over Mountain Home, eliminated the Panthers (1-8, 0-6) from postseason contention.

"It's just been one of those years where the ball hasn't necessarily bounced our way," said Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig. "I hate it for our seniors because they're great kids and they work extremely hard. They've been with me for four years and for us to be in this position just doesn't feel right. I had high hopes for something more for them."

Parkview scored on its opening drive, moving down the field in 12 plays and scoring on a 10-yard run by James Jointer.

Siloam Springs answered with a field goal from Ronald Mancia to pull within 7-3. The Panthers then took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jed Derwin from Talley.

Parkview went up 14-10 at halftime after White hit Perry for a 50-yard gain and then a 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Patriots went up 20-10 in the third quarter on a two-yard run by Eackles. Siloam Springs wouldn't go away as Talley hit Lashley for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

"You've got to give credit to those guys," Bolding said of Siloam Springs. "They've had a tough year. Those kids over there played hard, man. I mean they played hard. ... Hat's off to Siloam. Hat's off to them. I just can't speak enough of them. Those guys played their butts off over there."

Parkview finished with 409 yards of total offense. White completed 20 of 25 passes for 241 yards. Perry caught seven passes for 126 yards, while Eackles had six catches for 67 yards.

Jointer, a University of Arkansas commit, rushed 23 times for 103 yards.

Siloam Springs finished with 352 yards of offense.

Talley completed 16 of 31 passes for 225 yards while rushing 15 times for 90 yards. Lashley caught six passes for 81 yards, while Christian Ledeker had six receptions for 66 yards.