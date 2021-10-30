Law webinar discusses foreign ownership of U.S. forestland

Nearly half of the nation's forested lands are foreign-owned, which can have broad implications in multiple realms from policy to carbon markets, said Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center.

Pittman offered an update on the topic as part of the center's ongoing webinar series on agricultural, environmental and food laws, according to a news release.

Fourteen states have laws that limit or bar foreign ownership of agricultural land.

"According to the latest USDA data, 49 percent of foreign-owned U.S. land is forested," Pittman said. "This absolutely has implications in the carbon market space. When the largest percentage of foreign owned land is in the forestry sector, that's a huge part of the carbon sequestration model and relevant to federal legislation, federal programs, and all matter of things."

Foreign ownership of U.S. lands has been an issue dating back to the origins of the United States and before. English common law significantly limited the ability of "aliens" to hold or acquire real property.

The Declaration of Independence addressed these concerns and influenced states' laws addressing foreign ownership of land.

This concern eventually focused on agricultural lands, and today, a patchwork of state laws is in place throughout the U.S. that are often quite different from one law to the other, according to the release.

As of 2021, foreign individuals or entities reported holding an interest in about 35.2 million acres of U.S. farmland, accounting for 2.7 percent of all privately held agricultural land and 1.5 percent of all land in the U.S. Foreign-owned land in the U.S. more than doubled from 2004 to 2019 and the USDA reports that between 2018 and 2019, at least 40 percent of foreign ownership increases have occurred in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, according to the release.

Pittman said addressing foreign ownership of agricultural land requires dialogue because the issue pulls every political interest in and around the agriculture and numerous areas of law.

