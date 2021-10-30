Little Rock police find no evidence to support shots-fired report near Parkview

A report of shots fired near Parkview High School sent the school into lockdown briefly Friday, but Little Rock police had yet to find evidence of any wrongdoing on or near the campus by that night.

Police got a call just after noon Friday reporting gunshots near the school, but "we don't have a crime scene," police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Students were safe and the investigation is ongoing.

In an email to parents, Parkview Principal Philicia Bell said the report "does not have anything to do with our school" and that the lockdown was a precaution.

By the time the first email had gone out, the lockdown had ended. Bell said the lockdown procedure took less than a minute.

"We understand that the message of a lockdown, when combined with a report of gunfire in the community -- without full information -- is unnerving for students and parents," she added in a second email.

Counselors will meet with all students during classes starting Monday to provide support and discuss the day's events, Bell wrote.

The report comes after gunfire triggered lockdowns at Little Rock Central High School and North Little Rock High School earlier this month.

Bullets fired on Oct. 12 from a nearby neighborhood hit Central High, leading to an early dismissal and online classes the next day. A North Little Rock student was shot in the arm at a doughnut shop across the street from campus two days later, with students returning to classes after a short lockdown.

A juvenile was arrested and is being charged as an adult in the latter incident. Police and school officials have no evidence the schools or students were targeted in either case.