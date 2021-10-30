Loss dashes Zebras' playoff hopes

In a game of survive-and-advance (to the playoffs), West Memphis earned two victories in one day.

The Blue Devils on Friday afternoon were awarded a forfeit win after the Arkansas Activities Association announced that Marion violated a rule regarding the use of an ineligible player in what was a 33-3 win over West Memphis on Sept. 24. On Friday evening, clinging to a one-point lead, freshman Dylan Greer did everything but put the game out of Pine Bluff High School's reach.

Greer scanned for a hole on third-and-9 and broke containment for a 64-yard run and his second touchdown of the game, and the Blue Devils' defense denied the Zebras near the goal line as time expired to escape Jordan Stadium with a 36-28 victory.

The loss ended Pine Bluff's chances of making the 6A state playoffs. The Zebras (1-7, 0-6 in 6A-East), who have lost seven in a row, needed to win their last two games and have the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-3) lose their last two to play beyond next week.

Instead, Pine Bluff's season will end next Friday at natural conference rival Sheridan.

West Memphis jumped into the playoff hunt a week ago with a 21-20 win over Sheridan and got the much-needed boost with the forfeit win over its Crittenden County rival. But the Blue Devils had to survive a comeback from a Zebras team that trailed 26-8 with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Will Howell got Pine Bluff going with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Crutchfield at the 4:52 mark of the quarter, but X'Zaevion Barnett was stopped short of the end zone on the 2-point attempt. After Pine Bluff recovered a fumble at the West Memphis 40, Howell connected with Blake Hegwood, who broke a tackle on a 40-yard touchdown reception just 13 seconds later. Howell then fired a completed 2-point pass to Barnett to pull the Z's within 26-22.

West Memphis drove down to the Pine Bluff 8 before the Zebras recovered another fortuitous fumble, only for the Zebras to go three-and-out. Luke Smith, who had two extra-point attempts blocked by Jaylon Reynolds, converted a 29-yard field goal with 6:24 left in the game to put the Devils up 29-22.

It was 29-28 after Howell turned to Hegwood for a 19-yard pass on fourth-and-7 and sneaked into the end zone on the next play with 2:09 remaining. The Devils' defense denied Barnett on the attempt for the go-ahead conversion.

After Greer's touchdown run, Pine Bluff drove from its own 41 into the red zone. Howell had to spike the ball after a 10-yard pass to Barnett with less than 3 seconds remaining, but threw an incomplete pass intended for Crutchfield, defended 1-on-1, on an inside route as time expired.

West Memphis had a 19-8 halftime lead after Greer caught a 12-yard TD pass from Bryson Jenkins, linebacker Malcolm Perry returned a fumble for a touchdown and Keland Mills threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Jaylon Merritt. Glenn Barnes put Pine Bluff on the board with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Jenkins' second touchdown pass went for 34 yards to Quad Brown on the opening series of the second half.

Howell completed 16 of 26 passes for 236 yards.

West Memphis will host El Dorado on Thursday.

Pine Bluff running back X'Zaevion Barnett shakes off West Memphis linebacker Cylon Young on a first-quarter carry Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Pine Bluff defensive lineman Tyler Williams (85) breaks through the offensive line to defend a pass from West Memphis quarterback Bryson Jenkins in the first quarter Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)