MAGNOLIA 62, DE QUEEN 7

MAGNOLIA -- The Panthers (4-5, 4-1 5A-South) kept on conference leader Camden Fairview's heels with a rout of the scuffling Leopards (1-8, 0-5).

Magnolia needed only 25 plays to rack up 437 rushing yards.

The Panthers were comfortably buoyed by the tandem of Deraylan Williams and Kendrick Carey, who combined for six rushing touchdowns. Carey -- Magnolia's rushing leader with 124 yards -- also added a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Garrion Curry had 100 rushing yards on seven carries.