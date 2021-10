MALVERN 40, NASHVILLE 19

MALVERN -- Malvern (5-4, 4-2 4A-7) put away Nashville (3-6, 1-5 4A-7) late for the victory.

The Leopards outscored the Scrappers 21-14 in the fourth quarter, with Malvern's Braylon Watson scoring twice.

Carter Martin had the Leopards' other touchdown on a 67-yard interception return.

Sophomore running back Jalen Dupree also scored twice for Malvern.