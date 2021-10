MANILA 39, WALNUT RIDGE 14

MANILA -- Kurt Overton scored two touchdowns on offense and picked off three passes on defense as Manila (7-2, 5-1 3A-3) topped Walnut Ridge (4-5, 3-3).

Overton scored on an 18-yard run and an 11-yard reception.

Dustin Clark led the Lions' ground game with 13 carries for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had a pair of catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Tanner Miller completed 9 of 13 passes for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns.