Marion forfeits victory over ineligible player

According to a statement by the Arkansas Activities Association, Marion has forfeited an earlier victory after using an ineligible player.

The organization's news release, which was issued Friday afternoon, noted that the school violated Article III, Section 1, Rule 1 Domicile of the AAA's handbook, which centers around student-athlete eligibility. As a result of the infraction, the Patriots were forced to forfeit their 33-3 victory over West Memphis that occurred on Sept. 24.

That forfeiture now moves Marion's record to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the 6A-East Conference. West Memphis, in turn, picks up a victory and is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in league play.

The AAA's release also stated that Marion will be placed on warning for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.