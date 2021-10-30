Marion tops Sheridan, clinches playoff berth

SHERIDAN -- Cam Anderson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Marion Patriots defeat the Sheridan Yellowjackets 42-12 Friday night and clinch a playoff berth.

Marion finished with 251 yards on the ground while the Patriots' defense limited Sheridan to six first downs in the 6A-East Conference game.

"For us, the playoffs really start next week, so playtime is over," Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "We didn't play as well as we needed to in the first half, but I thought we were much better in the second half."

Marion (4-5, 3-3) led 21-0 at the half behind scoring runs by Carter Waldo and Anderson and a 10-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Ashton Gray to Kaleb Catt.

Zion Burnside gave Marion a 28-0 lead when he took a jet sweep 32 yards for a touchdown on Marion's first play of its third drive of the second half. Gray completed 11 of 19 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns

Sheridan (2-7, 0-6) took advantage of Gray's only interception of the night when quarterback C.J. Dollarhide ran 40 yards for a score to trim the lead to 28-6.

Marion's response was swift. Donnie Cheers returned the ensuing 85 yards to increase Marion's lead to 35-6.

"When you need a play, you need your best players to step up," said Clark. "Donnie did that there."

Anderson ran 41 yards for a touchdown for Marion's final score.