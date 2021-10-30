Matchup a reunion of ex-UCA coaches

The University of Central Arkansas' football game today has a whole lot of new.

It's squaring off with a new foe, as part of a new conference, in a city to which the Bears have never traveled.

But when the Bears take the field today in Jacksonville, Ala., there will be some familiarity between the coaching staffs.

Greg Stewart, who was the Bears' defensive coordinator in 2014-17 under former head coach Steve Campbell, and Maxwell Thurmond, who held the same role at UCA in 2018, serve as Jacksonville State's linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, respectively. And while it's the first meeting between Central Arkansas (3-4, 2-2 AQ7) and Jacksonville State's (3-4, 1-1), it'll also mark the first time the Bears have faced Stewart or Thurmond since they left Conway.

"These are those games where -- for me, because of the relationship I have with not only [Stewart], but [Thurmond] as well -- you almost hate competing against these guys," Bears Coach Nathan Brown said. "You don't want to see them lose or win. It's just a difficult situation to be in, but man, those are two great ones in the profession."

Stewart -- nicknamed "Stacks" -- has coached college football for more than two decades. When Campbell was hired at UCA in 2013, Stewart came with him, and was part of a staff that went 33-15 in four years. Brown was on that staff, too, hired as Campbell's offensive coordinator in 2013.

Thurmond, who Brown said is "kind of like Stacks' son," has a long history with Stewart. The two coached together for about a decade at Jacksonville State in the 2000s. Stewart was also Thurmond's position coach when he played for Jacksonville State in the late 1990s. Brown said Thurmond's familiarity with Stewart's defense was one of the reasons he hired him in 2018.

Stewart said he and his family still have many close friends in Conway. Two of Stewart's four daughters, Holly and Kinsey, graduated from Conway High School.

"It was good for them, it was good for me and I loved every minute of it," Stewart said.

While at UCA, Stewart said built a close relationship with Brown.

"It's like he's been coaching for as long as I have, 30-something years," said Stewart, who describes Brown as both an "old soul" and someone with a swagger. "He's one of the few coaches that still coaches with discipline and making those kids act right, but they still know that he loves them."

Brown shares a similar level of respect for Stewart.

"He's one of the best football coaches I've ever been around," Brown said. "He's had a great impact on my career, and not just as a football coach, but in life. He has a good perspective on how to handle things, and especially in this profession."

Stewart and current UCA defensive coordinator Matt Kitchens also coached on the same staff for the past six seasons.

"He coaches hard," Stewart said in reference to Kitchens. "I know that's a cliche, but this day and time, there's a difference between talking about it and doing it, and he coaches hard. He gets those kids believing."

Kitchens said it'd be hard to look at how he coaches and UCA's defense and not see hints of Stewart's influence.

"Being with someone that long and having the relationship that we have, a lot of the things that we emphasize, it's probably very similar to what he did," Kitchens said.

Stewart -- who said he's been texting and "talking junk" to his former co-workers all week -- recognized some rarity in having two recently former defensive coordinators on an opposing staff.

"It's cool," Stewart said. "Really, the coaching tree is not that far apart. It's a small circle, and it's just cool to see people having success that you've been around."