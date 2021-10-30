MAUMELLE 56, WATSON CHAPEL 6

Host Maumelle (4-6, 3-3 5A-Central) moved back to .500 in conference play with a rout of Watson Chapel.

Maumelle jumped out to a 28-0 lead as running back Jessie Knight scored all three of his touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes.

Knight, who piled up 276 yards from scrimmage, averaged better than 13 yards per carry with the biggest of his early blows coming on a 50-yard rushing score in the final minute of the first quarter.

The Hornets limited Watson Chapel (0-7, 0-5) to 111 yards on 52 offensive snaps.