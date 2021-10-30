Miss Arkansas USA visits Decatur school, spreads word about reading

DECATUR -- A champion for one of the longest-running reading programs was at Northside Elementary in Decatur on Oct. 15 to share her story and to get kids into reading.

Stephanie Barber, the reigning Miss Arkansas USA, was in Decatur to tell the Northside students the importance of reading and how it will help to advance them through life as they grow. But more than that, Barber shared her personal story of how she overcame dyslexia.

Barber was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 6. She credits her parents and teachers for helping her to overcome her learning disability and empowering her to love reading.

The Mayo Clinic, one of the leading health and well-being research and education centers in the United States, defines dyslexia as "a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). Also called reading disability, dyslexia affects areas of the brain that process language."

"People with dyslexia have normal intelligence and usually have normal vision," according to mayoclinic.org . "Most children with dyslexia can succeed in school with tutoring or a specialized education program. Emotional support also plays an important role.

"Though there's no cure for dyslexia, early assessment and intervention result in the best outcome. Sometimes dyslexia goes undiagnosed for years and isn't recognized until adulthood, but it's never too late to seek help."

Because of the help she received at an early age, Barber said she developed a passion for education and is a strong advocate for children's literacy across Arkansas.

Barber founded the first collegiate chapter of Reading is Fundamental at the University of Arkansas. Reading is Fundamental is the nation's largest children's literacy nonprofit organization. As president of this club, Barber organized a campus book drive for a local school that received more than 3,000 book donations. She also created partnerships to donate literacy kits to elementary students.