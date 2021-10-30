Moehring to seek another term as county judge

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Judge Barry Moehring announced Friday he'll seek another four-year term.

Moehring, 55, was elected as county judge in 2016 to a two-year term. He was reelected in 2018 to a four-year term after voters amended the Arkansas Constitution to extend the terms of county executive officers from two to four years.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Benton County over the last five years," Moehring said. "And, with their permission, I want to continue to build on the progress we've made."

"We live in one of the fastest growing and most dynamic counties in the country, and that creates a unique set of challenges and opportunities," he said.

Moehring referenced the latest U.S. census data, which shows nearly 30% population growth in Benton County from 2010 to 2020 and an overall population of nearly 290,000, the second largest in Arkansas behind Pulaski County, according to a news release.

Moehring credited his team at the county with much of the progress that has been achieved over the past few years.

Moehring cited multiple accomplishments during his latest term, including implementing a data-based pavement management system resulting in more than 220 miles of safer and paved roads built to more robust specifications. He also listed improvements to county facilities and restructuring Benton County's ambulance services to add eight ambulances in the county's rural areas and smaller towns, according to the release.

Ongoing growth will drive future issues, he said.

"Our rapid growth means we'll have to continuously evaluate and expand our county facilities and ramp up maintenance on our roads and bridges," he said. "Keeping pace with growth will be a constant challenge for our infrastructure."

Moehring served two terms on the Benton County Quorum Court before becoming Benton County judge. He has nearly 25 years of private sector experience including leadership and executive positions with Motorola, Disney and Walmart.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said she was happy to hear Moehring will seek reelection. He has used his knowledge and managerial skills to spend tax dollars wisely and provide the highest level of services for county residents, she said.

"I appreciate his preparation and research for any issue that is presented to the Quorum Court because decisions we make impact county government and the citizens we represent," she said. "During my experience as a justice of the peace, I am particularly thankful for his leadership on the issue of providing county ambulance service and the response to add to our court facility to meet the growing needs of our county judicial system."

The primary election will be May 24 and the general election will be Nov. 8, 2022. The term of office for Benton County judge will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2026. The county judge is paid $109,880 per year.