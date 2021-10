MOUNT IDA 20, GURDON 7

MOUNT IDA -- Three players had touchdown runs in a key home victory for Mount Ida (5-3, 2-1 2A-5).

A.J. Perez, Baylor Bates and Karter Rowton scored for the Lions, who received all of their points in the first half. Rowton also tossed a two-point conversion pass to Quintyn Lowery.

The loss was the third in a row for Gurdon (5-4, 0-3).