MOUNTAIN PINE 70, CUTTER MORNING STAR 6

MOUNTAIN PINE -- In a renewed rivalry between Cutter Morning Star and Mountain Pine, the Red Devils dominated the Eagles at Stanley May Field.

The Mountain Pine (6-3, 5-1 South) defense made life difficult for Cutter-Morning Star (2-6, 1-4), and the Red Devils limited Eagles quarterback LaShawn Jones to just 27 yards on the ground.

On offense, multiple Red Devils got in on the action, and Brice Langley led Mountain Pine with 73 yards and a score on five carries. Isaiah Miles added one carry that resulted in a 69-yard touchdown, while Keelan Dobbins carried 4 times for 58 yards and 3 scores. Dobbins also added a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Quarterback Jonah Wilburn went 8-for-12 passing for 115 yards and a score.