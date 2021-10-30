• Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend -- supermodel Gigi Hadid -- and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family's home outside Philadelphia. The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in "continuous cursing" at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said and told her to stay away from his daughter. Malik, 28, also told Gigi Hadid she needed to "defend your partner" against her mother "in my house," according to charging documents filed in Bucks County. Malik entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment Wednesday. The plea means that Malik refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment. A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count, or nearly a year total. He must complete an anger management class, and be screened for and "if approved," complete a domestic violence program. He was also ordered to have no contact with Yolanda Hadid. Malik and Gigi Hadid, 26, have a 1-year-old daughter together. The couple had been dating off and on for several years. Malik addressed the charges on Twitter, writing that he "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He complained the case had been leaked to the media and called it a "private matter."

• Rapper Fetty Wap was charged Friday with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City region. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place. An indictment unsealed Friday named Maxwell and five other defendants, including a New Jersey corrections officer. The indictment charges Maxwell and his co-defendants with conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020. The scheme involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move the narcotics from the West Coast to Long Island, authorities said. A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell in the past. Maxwell, 30, rose to prominence after his debut single "Trap Queen" reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015. He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three hotel-casino employees and a driving while intoxicated arrest in New York City in 2017 .