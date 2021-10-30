NETTLETON 14, VALLEY VIEW 7

JONESBORO -- A matchup of crosstown rivals turned into a defensive slugfest with the Raiders (10-0, 7-0 5A-East) completing their perfect regular season.

Nettleton allowed a late Blazer touchdown, ending its shutout bid, but that was all the scoring Valley View (6-3, 4-2) would do.

Cameron Scarlett punched in a 5-yard score to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Nettleton then doubled its advantage after halftime when Koby Bradley ran in from 6 yards out.