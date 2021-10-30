Tyson aims to build

$350M bacon plant

Tyson Foods is investing $350 million on a modern bacon processing plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

The 400,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 450 jobs and production is scheduled to start late next year.

The Springdale-based company said it will have the latest robotics and automated technologies featured in the plant to increase production and worker safety.

"We are excited to be a part of the Warren County and Kentucky communities that will help us continue to provide the iconic Wright brand and Jimmy Dean products our consumers and customers desire," Noelle O'Mara, Tyson's prepared-foods president, said in a written statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andrew Beshear recognized Tyson's latest investment as one of the largest in Warren County's history.

More than 3,900 Kentuckians work for Tyson with an annual payroll of more than $168 million. Tyson operates prepared-foods and poultry operations across the Bluegrass state in Claryville, Albany and Robards.

Tyson said it will be several months before the hiring process begins.

-- Nathan Owens

Walmart schedules employment events

Walmart Inc. will hold a hiring event in Bentonville next week as it seeks workers nationwide to bolster its growing supply chain.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Walmart distribution centers at 5800, 5801 and 5803 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.

The retailer will also hold an event in Searcy and more than 130 U.S. cities on the same days.

Attendees will learn about Walmart's supply-chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process. They will also have an opportunity to meet with supply-chain managers.

Applications may also be made online at walmartcareers.com/hiringevent or by phone by texting 240240. Anyone interested in driving for Walmart may apply at drive4walmart.com.

Available positions include lift drivers, order fillers, shipping loaders, diesel technicians, power equipment operators and drivers.

Walmart announced plans last month to hire 20,000 permanent supply-chain workers. These employees would staff more than 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution and fulfillment centers as well as their transportation offices.

-- Serenah McKay

State index climbs to 739.29, up 1.88

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 739.29, up 1.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. shares fell 1.3% on Friday but rose 17% for the week. Dillard's Inc. shares were up 4.5% for the week and rose 15% in October.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.