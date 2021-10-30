Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the Covid-19 Vaccine Program at Children's National Hospital. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press