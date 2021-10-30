Police beat: NLR police search uncovers 13 guns

NLR police search uncovers 13 guns

North Little Rock police seized several pounds of drugs and more than a dozen guns during a search warrant arrest Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Edward LaFrancis, 24, of Jacksonville, is charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possessing drugs and guns simultaneously and other felonies related to drug possession, the report states.

A search of LaFrancis' residence in Jacksonville turned up four pounds of drugs, 13 firearms and drug paraphernalia, according to the report, which does not specify the type of drug.

One of the firearms was reported as stolen, the report states.