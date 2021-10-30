Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Rosa Aguirre, 50, of 820 Walnut Ridge St. in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping. Aguirre was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Davy Starr, 27, of 1373 Carriage Way in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and false imprisonment. Starr was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Nakima Woodruff, 40, of 413 Ewalt Ave., Apt. E1, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Woodruff was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Jose Figueroa-Vasquez, 34, of 4800 N. Second St. in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping. Figueroa-Vasquez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Coltin Phillips, 25, of 2001 Dogwood Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with assault, domestic battering and interfering with emergency communications. Phillips was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Cody Bowling, 31, of 1006 Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Bowling was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Russell Gates, 57, of 4906 S. Johnson Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, theft of property and theft by receiving. Gates was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.