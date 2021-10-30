GOLF

Pendrith leads in Bermuda

Taylor Pendrith of Canada got married two weeks ago and wasn't sure what to expect out of his game. Once the weather cooperated, it proved to be better than ever Friday in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Pendrith ran off five consecutive birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend. Pendrith was stuck on the wrong side of the draw for an opening round in rain squalls and 35 mph gusts that allowed only six players from Thursday morning to break par. He more than made up for it in ideal weather in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. In the calm and beauty of Port Royal, Pendrith had nine birdies and on eagle to offset his lone bogey on the 13th hole to move past Rodgers into the lead at 11-under 131. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Friday and survived the cut at even par 142. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 69 on Friday but missed the cut at 2-over 144.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Marshall moving to Sun Belt

Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA. A video posted Friday on the Marshall Athletics Twitter account teased the official announcement from the Huntington, W.Va.-based school that has been a member of C-USA since 2005. Earlier this week the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members. The Sun Belt is also pursuing FCS powerhouse James Madison. Conference USA currently has only five members -- UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Florida International and Western Kentucky -- committed to the league long-term.

USF placed on probation

South Florida has been fined $10,000 and placed on three years' probation for NCAA violations committed by the football and women's basketball programs. The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Friday its approval of a negotiated resolution with the USF that ended an 18-month investigation. The school and NCAA agreed Level II violations occurred within the Bulls' football program under former coach Charlie Strong (Batesville, Central Arkansas, Henderson State) and in the women's basketball program under longtime coach Jose Fernandez. USF self-reported the potential violations, the school and NCAA said. In football and women's basketball, non-coaching staff members were found to have participated during practice and off-field activities. Women's basketball coaching staff also failed to accurately record and report countable athletically related activities to school compliance staff. In addition to the fine and probation, the football program will be docked two scholarships for next season.

TENNIS

Sinner extends win streak

Jannik Sinner stretched his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 11 matches and 22 sets Friday by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The seventh-seeded Italian will take on American qualifier Frances Tiafoe for a place in Sunday's final. In the other semifinal, Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who upset seventh-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).Ruud, who has won a tour-leading five titles this season, led 5-4 in the opening set but the Norwegian lost nine of the next 10 games as Sinner gained control in most rallies. The win puts Sinner in a favorable position for one of two remaining slots at next month's ATP finals, leapfrogging Hubert Hurkacz and the injured Rafael Nadal into eighth place. Tiafoe defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-6 (6), one day after upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Defending champ ousted

Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open on Friday. Van de Zandschulp, ranked 69th, beat the top-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 33 minutes for his 16th win from his past 19 matches at all levels. The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, will play Marin Cilic in the semifinals. Cilic, who won the tournament in 2011, defeated third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Halep advances in Romania

Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semifinals of the Transylvania Open on Friday, but U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour. The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. Raducanu double-faulted seven times and won less than half the points in her service games as Kostyuk advanced to her third semifinal of the season. Kostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.

FOOTBALL

Chargers' RB questionable

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is questionable for Los Angeles' game against New England on Sunday due to a hip injury. Ekeler was a full participant on Wednesday but felt soreness in his hip after practice. He was sidelined on Thursday and Friday. Ekeler is second in the AFC with seven touchdowns and fifth among running backs in scrimmage yards per game (99.7). He rushed for a career-high 117 yards in the Oct. 4 win over Las Vegas and has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in four of the past five games.

Niners' DT out for season

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season. Kinlaw hurt his knee in December in Dallas and missed the final two games of the season. He underwent surgery in the offseason but never completely healed. He was slowed by the injury in training camp and managed to play four games before being sidelined again. Kinlaw was drafted 14th overall to replace DeForest Buckner. He has 33 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks in 18 career games.

Mack won't play vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is off to one of the best starts of his career. Now his season is on hold after the Bears on Friday ruled their top pass rusher out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. A foot injury has plagued Mack since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it. Coach Matt Nagy said no decision has been made on putting Mack on injured reserve, which leaves open the possibility he could play Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh. Mack has a team-high six sacks, but went without one and had just one tackle in last week's 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He had sacks in five consecutive previous games.

Rams' WR asks for trade

DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams are trying to find a trade partner for the veteran receiver, who is frustrated by his lack of playing time after just seven games with his hometown team. Coach Sean McVay said Friday the Rams (6-1) are allowing the 34-year-old Jackson to look for a new team. Jackson, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles, won't play Sunday when the Rams visit Houston (1-6). McVay also announced that left tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day won't play at Houston due to injuries. Jackson has eight catches for 221 yards and one touchdown this season with the Rams. He has been targeted just 15 times, and he has played only 100 offensive snaps -- just 22% of the Rams' plays.

BASKETBALL

Hawks' guard fined $15K

Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a referee. The star guard was penalized for his actions with 6:41 left in the second quarter of Atlanta's 122-111 loss to Washington on Thursday. Young was driving left and bumped by defender Raul Neto, his momentum carrying him across the baseline after he missed the shot but didn't earn a foul call. As he ran back onto the court, Young bumped his arm into official Ben Taylor, who called him for a technical foul.