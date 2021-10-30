100 years ago

Oct. 30, 1921

• Burglars entered the residence of Dr. J.R. Foster early last night, ransacked the place and stole a Winchester rifle and another gun, a bottle of toilet water, some handkerchiefs and other small articles. Entrance was gained through a back window. The police were notified and made an investigation, tracking the burglars to Second street, where they evidently got in a car and drove off. Motorcycle-men Talley and Kerr made the investigation.

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1971

• The Border Star excursion boat was broken into about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday as it was docked on the north side of the Arkansas River and six cases of beer and an assortment of candy bars were taken, the North Little Rock police said Friday. The boat was moored between the Main Street and Broadway Bridges, Chief Reo Bowman said. The burglary was discovered by Gene M. Hinesley, an employee of the Border Star, who had noticed a car with its trunk lid open in the area and wrote down the license number.

25 years ago

Oct. 30, 1996

• HELENA -- A beauty pageant for Arkansas teenagers was held at a Mississippi casino complex because, pageant directors said, no one in Arkansas would sponsor the event. The Miss Arkansas Teen event, in conjunction with the Miss Arkansas USA pageant, was held at the Pavilion, an auditorium next to the Lady Luck casinos. Director Dinnie Bright said Lady Luck furnished the 1,200-seat auditorium, hotel rooms, food and tickets. Brandi Watkins, 17, of Brinkley won the Miss Arkansas Teen crown, and Tamara Henry, 25, of Little Rock was crowned Miss Arkansas USA.

10 years ago

Oct. 30, 2011

• BATESVILLE -- Workers have started construction on Lyon College's new $9.6 million campus center. The campus center ... will replace Edwards Commons, which was destroyed by a fire. ... The two-story student center will include a 352-seat dining hall, kitchen, deck, The Scot Shop, gaming center, health and wellness facilities, counseling offices, career development center, meeting spaces, student mailboxes and a bistro. Funding for the student center will come from insurance proceeds from the fire and from donations. East-Harding Construction of Little Rock is in charge of the project. Roark Perkins Perry Yelvington Architects of Little Rock are the architects.