OTHERS SAY: Adults in the room must be civil

School board meetings frequently serve as hot beds of community passions. But finding four dead rodents on her front lawn was the last straw for school board member Carolyn Waibel in St. Charles, a typically harmonious west suburban community.

Understandably, she resigned.

Reports of raucous protests and harassment of school board members have surged nationwide and into earshot of Washington leaders, opening yet another new front in today's politicized culture wars.

Congressional Republicans have blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland's Oct. 4 offer to work with state and local authorities to respond to threats of violence and harassment against school board officials. Critics have called on Garland to rescind his memo after the National School Boards Association retracted a letter to President Joe Biden that suggested "threats and acts of violence" at local school board meetings might be "domestic terrorism."

Backlash to the letter was immediate and significant.

Thoughtful people should be able to see that objections to Justice Department intrusion into such local matters are not without reason.

Since parents conceivably could be investigated under the Patriot Act for trying to influence what their own children are being taught, they have a right to be concerned. So do we all. No wonder the issue of parents potentially being treated like terrorists, surged into national politics after Garland's memo was released.

But Americans on both sides of this issue should hear this loud and clear: Order must be kept.

It serves the best interest of all concerned parents, teachers, governing bodies and other interested parties to maintain civility in conducting their business, no matter how passionate their concerns may be. When everybody is talking--or shouting--no one can really hear them anyway, let alone come around to a new point of view.

Whatever their political leanings or ideological interpretation of history, parents have a legitimate interest in their children's education and the right to express a preference in a democratic forum. And Waibel did not deserve rodents on her front lawn. No elected or duly appointed official deserves such a terrifying intrusion.