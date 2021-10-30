Perryville uses line to down Baptist Prep

The Perryville Mustangs turned to their strength.

With the game and playoff considerations on the line, Perryville followed its offensive line to a 22-13 victory over the Baptist Prep Eagles in 3A-4 Conference play in Little Rock on Friday night.

"I'm proud of our kids," Perryville Coach Chris Norton said. "We got a good group, and I'm proud of them."

Perryville led 14-7 at halftime, but momentum fueled by a 31-yard punt return by senior Jackson Mullen led Baptist Prep to a potential tie or third-quarter lead midway through the third quarter.

Mullen's return put Baptist at its 47. Nine plays later, Baptist Prep was at Perryville's 6, but on fourth-and-goal from the 2, a run by Mullen was stopped for a 1-yard loss.

Perryville (7-2, 5-1) responded with a strategy as old as football itself.

Its backfield followed seven offensive linemen on a 97-yard drive composed of 15 consecutive runs between the guards. The drive, which began with 1:58 left in the third quarter, was completed by senior reserve quarterback Brandon Hoyt's 4-yard keeper with 5:26 remaining in the game.

Hoyt, in part, followed senior linemen Gage Heisel, Adian Smith, and Brock Smith, and juniors Tyler Hubbard and Brady Surrett.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1030phsbp/]

"Our offensive linemen played a phenomenal game," Norton said. "We really got off the ball. We were physical. We needed them, and they answered the bell."

Perryville senior running back Easton Walker rushed for 120 yards on 20 carries. Hoyt carried 16 times for 75 yards, and senior Crete Tippen 12 times for 74. Each scored one touchdown.

"Perryville did a great job tonight following Coach Norton's game plan," Baptist Prep Coach Zach Welchman said.

Hoyt replaced junior quarterback Tyler Givens, who separated his right shoulder in a 31-6 loss at Paris on Oct. 22.

Norton said he is hopeful Givens will return for the playoffs, scheduled to begin on Nov. 12.

Baptist Prep (4-5, 1-5) scored on its next possession with a 21-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Hesley to senior receiver Caden Jennings, but its two-point-conversion attempt failed with 3:51 left.

Perryville, with a two-score lead, knelt to conclude its victory.

Hesley completed 9 of 14 passes for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Perryville began the scoring with a 14-play, 58-yard drive capped by Tippen's 2-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead with 5:00 left in the first quarter.

Baptist Prep responded on its first possession with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Hesley to Mullen. Hesley's successful extra-point attempt gave Baptist a 7-6 lead.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Walker combined with his two-point conversion run gave Perryville a 14-7 lead with 4:46 left in the second quarter.

Norton has long preferred to spread his receivers and pass as much as possible but adjusted with his new quarterback.

Hoyt threw five passes.

"We started trying to go under center more this year and out-physical people at the line of scrimmage in spots, goal line, and short-yardage," Norton said. "We got together last Monday and said we might be able to get in the Double Wing and really go downhill at them."