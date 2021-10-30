Pine Bluff shooting case file will likely go to prosecuting attorney next week, state police say

The Arkansas State Police plans to pass the investigative file for a Pine Bluff officer-involved shooting to the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney within the next week, agency spokesman Bill Sadler said Friday.

"At this junction of the investigation relating to the October 17th officer involved shooting incident, I can confirm that special agents are in the process of transcription and assembling a case file that will be submitted to Jefferson County prosecuting attorney who will use the records to determine if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law," Sadler said in an email.

Officers arrived at the Sahara Shrine Center, where a fraternity event was being held, to find at least one person shot by a Pine Bluff police officer, according to reports.

In all, 10 people were shot, one fatally, during an incident that started just before 1 a.m. while the city was in the midst of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming festivities.

A redacted Pine Bluff police report recently released to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gives limited details about eight of the individuals injured during the gunfire. The youngest victim was a 19-year-old woman. She is one of three women injured. The oldest victim was a 56-year-old man. The other six victims were in their 20s.

As of Friday, the Pine Bluff Police Department had yet to release the name of the fraternity or the officer involved in the shooting. It also has not provided details about whether security was hired for the event.

A member of the Sahara Shriners, JT Brown, previously said he believes the building was over the 400-person capacity at the time. He said he reached that judgment after watching video surveillance.

Pine Bluff Police Department Lt. David Defoor said Friday that it was unlikely the department will release any more details about the shooting until after the investigation is complete.

The department also plans to withhold the name of the officer until after the state police investigation and an internal investigation are completed.

Keyyontae Vignaude, a UAPB student, was shot by the Pine Bluff officer after police witnessed him leaving the building holding a gun, state police have previously said. After Vignaude, 22, was shot, he was transferred to Little Rock in critical condition.

State police officers did not have an update on Vignaude's condition as of Friday.

Another event attendee, Duane A. Everett rushed to the aid of Vignaude, state police said previously. It was later discovered that Everett also was shot, but it is unknown if he was injured by the officer or while inside the event.

Everett was released from the hospital in the hours after the shooting.

The state police denied a request for body camera footage and a case file because of the investigation is still pending.

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter will have the ability to decide whether to release any footage, which isn't required under Arkansas law but at times has been done before officer-involved cases are closed.

Hunter previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he doesn't plan to recuse from the case. At times prosecutors have, especially if they have had contact with officers involved in shootings.

In an unrelated and recent case, Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham recused himself from an officer-involved shooting that killed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Graham stated that the officer, Michael Davis, had recently testified for his office. Davis was charged with felony manslaughter last month.

Four additional people were shot in an unrelated event at University Drive and West Pullen Avenue in Pine Bluff about an hour after the Sahara Shrine Center incident, police have said.

One of the four victims in that shooting, Tyjan Williams, 24, of Pine Bluff, was killed.