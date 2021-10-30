Pipe work to close Arkansas 214 stretch

Replacing corrugated metal pipes for a ditch that crosses Arkansas 214 about 2.2 miles east of the Poinsett County community of Fisher will involve closing the highway Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close Arkansas 214 immediately east of Fisher starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

The highway is expected to remain closed for a day. Drivers should use alternate routes for travel to their destination on the day of the cross-drain installation, the department said. Traffic barrels, message boards and signs will control traffic.