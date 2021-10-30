POTTSVILLE 50, DOVER 16

POTTSVILLE -- The Apaches (4-6, 2-4 4A-4) dropped 35 first-half points on the Pirates (0-9, 0-5) and never looked back as they closed out their regular season.

Tailbacks Landon Mahan and Eli Adkins combined for 198 yards and 4 touchdowns rushing on 19 carries to power Pottsville's offense.

After Dover's opening touchdown made it a 14-8 game late in the first quarter, the Apaches scored 36 consecutive points. It wasn't until Drew Masters' 61-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter that the Pirates were able to score again.