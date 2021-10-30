PREP FOOTBALL: Cabot holds off Fort Smith Northside

FORT SMITH -- Cabot kept alive hopes of a high playoff seed with a big 7A-Central road win at Fort Smith Northside.

The Panthers scored 21 unanswered in a 14-minute span to take control and hold off Fort Smith Northside at the end for a 28-21 victory at Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Friday night.

Cabot (7-2, 4-2 7A-Central) have clinched at least a fourth seed and a first-round home game in the 7A playoffs next month. The Panthers can be the three seed with a win next week against North Little Rock.

"This win was big for us," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "We now get a chance to play for a three seed against a good North Little Rock team. We've been close with them the last two years, but we just have not gotten over the hump. I believe we are getting better and doing that at this time of year is a good thing."

Despite its third consecutive loss, Northside (5-4, 2-4) can clinch the fifth seed by winning at Little Rock Southwest next week.

For the Grizzlies, it was another close defeat with opportunities lost. Northside had a chance to tie with under three minutes left with a first and goal at the Panther 9. But three plays netted just 6 yards and a fourth down pass was nearly intercepted to end the threat.

One first down later, Cabot was able to run out the clock.

"For us to win a game with a goal-line stand is huge for us," Reed said. "I was really proud of our defense tonight. That is the best our defense has played against a really good offense. Northside is a good team."

Part of the reason the defense played well is that the offense controlled the game, as Cabot outgained Northside 339-274, including a 265-105 advantage in rushing against one of the better rushing offenses in Class 7A. Mason Bell rushed for 136 yards while Braden Jay added 95 yards.

"I thought our offensive line was awesome tonight," Reed said. "Mason Bell had a great night running the ball, as did Braden. I thought we played hard on both sides of the ball tonight."

After a 14-14 tie at halftime, Cabot took control of the game in the second half. The Panthers took the second half kickoff and marched 68 yards in 8 plays, capped by Evion Jimmerson's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left in the third quarter for a 21-14 lead.

Near the end of the third quarter, Cabot took advantage of a short punt to get the ball at the Northside 38. Ten plays later Abe Owen scored from the Grizzly 1 to increase the lead to 28-14 with 8:51 left.

Northside scored on the ensuing possession as Walker Catsavis hits Sundquist Church on a 25-yard touchdown pass to get to within 28-21 with 6:07 left.

The Grizzlies attempted an onside kick, but the Panthers recovered. Two plays later, Kendre Esaw recovered a Cabot fumble and Northside was in business at the Panther 38.

Northside had a fourth and goal at the Cabot 3, but a false start moved the ball back to the 8. Catsavis was under heavy pressure when he threw to the end zone incomplete to end the threat.