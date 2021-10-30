PREP FOOTBALL: Martin's interception helps Ozark pull away

OZARK -- Senior linebacker Ryker Martin was at the right place at the right time Friday to provide just the play Ozark needed at Hillbilly Stadium.

Martin jumped in front of a pass for a 51-yard interception and returned it for a touchdown right before halftime. Ozark rode that momentum for a 30-14 victory against Lamar in a 4A-4 Conference matchup.

"You could feel the shift in momentum," Martin said. "We practiced that play this week. I seen him coming out of the corner of my eye and went and got it. I stepped in front of it. It took a little bit off everybody's shoulders knowing we had the extra touchdown."

The victory helped secure Ozark's 18th overall conference championship and third in the last four seasons. Lamar (7-2, 4-1 4A-4) was vying for its first conference title since 2008.

The defensive score gave Ozark a 21-7 edge heading into halftime. The Hillbillies needed the spark, as the Warriors took the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Tony Balmer wasted no time making it a 7-0 advantage for Lamar with the score.

Ozark (6-2, 5-0) was able to battle back. The Hillbillies took their second drive of the night for a 2-yard touchdown by Eli Masingale. Lamar fumbled the following kickoff, and Ozark took full advantage. Masingale capped another drive with a 4-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

"We knew they were tough coming into this and have played everybody tough," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "They brought it right back on us. That got us down a little bit, but we were able to bounce back. It was back-and-forth there for a little bit. We made plays when we needed it."

The scoring slowed down for Lamar after the opening kickoff fireworks. The Warriors were able to gain just 105 yards of offense in the first half.

"It was a great start," Lamar Coach Josh Jones said. "But it slowed down a little after that. They are so good on defense. They are huge. The kids played hard and did the best they could. We just came up short."

Ozark came out after halftime and added to its lead for a 28-7 edge. The Hillbillies used 10 plays and ended it with a 8-yard touchdown from quarterback Landon Wright.

Lamar was able to cut Ozark's lead to 28-14 with a big passing play in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Landon Harrison found Balmer for a 67-yard touchdown. The Warriors' defense even recovered a fumble on the next drive with about nine minutes left in the game. But the Ozark defense got a huge turnover-on-downs that helped preserve the victory.

"The pass play kind of got us worried," Burns said. "But the defense played well after that. I thought our defense played really well throughout the game, too. Our guys did a good job against the rushing attack."

Ozark was led by Masingale, who finished with a team-high 121 yards with 2 touchdowns on 21 touches. Wright finished with 15 carries for 87 yards with a touchdown.

Balmer finished with three catches for 77 yards with a touchdown to go with his 89-yard kickoff return for a score for Lamar. Harrison finished nine of 14 passing for 102 yards. Damien Hendrix had 44 rushing yards on eight carries.

After dropping back-to-back games in non-conference play to rivals Booneville and Charleston, Ozark has now put together six consecutive wins and have outscored its opponents 209-67.

"Kids have really bought in," Burns said. "We have put it together on both sides of the ball since those games. What has really helped us is getting healthy on both sides of the ball. I'm really proud of the guys."

"I'm happy for the kids and the fans. The bull's-eye has been on our program. We come out and compete. We want to finish out strong next week and get ready for the playoffs. We like were we are at right now."