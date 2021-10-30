PREP FOOTBALL: Rare pass completion helps Booneville down Paris

BOONEVILLE -- The Booneville Bearcats used a rare pass to seize the momentum on Friday night.

Booneville's 11th pass of the season set up a touchdown just before the half and the Bearcats went to a 41-22 win over Paris in the 91st Battle of Logan County at Bearcat Stadium.

Booneville (9-1, 6-0) also took control of the 3A-4 conference with the win and increased its lead in the series to 49-36-6.

Paris (8-1, 5-1) had just scored to draw within 14-10 on a 2-yard run by Chase Watts with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the first half.

Three plays later, Booneville quarterback Randon Ray hit Rayce Blansett for a 30-yard completion to the Paris 4. Two plays later, Ray scored on a 1-yard run with 24 seconds left in the half for a 21-10 cushion.

"It was pretty exciting," Blansett said. "It was fun. It was my third catch. We don't throw it much. The corner went up and the safety didn't do anything, so I was open. We knew he was going to go up on it. It's called Spartan. It's been called two or three times."

The call came down from the coaches in the pressbox that it might be open.

"He's a good receiver and he made a good play," Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. "The guys in the pressbox did a good job. The corner was coming off the edge pretty hard. It gave us a big score right before the half. We don't throw it a lot, but when we do it's usually for big plays."

It seized the momentum away from Paris.

"They hit the big play," Paris Coach Jeff Weaver said. "We had a busted coverage. You can't make mistakes against these guys. They're very good."

In the third quarter, Booneville's defense stymied Paris' high-flying offense and forced three punts.

"We pressured the quarterback all night long," Crowley said. "I think we got after him pretty good. We held them to 10 points through three quarters, and the defense did a great job."

The Bearcats answered two of them with touchdowns on big plays again.

Right after forcing the first punt of the second half, Ray went 85 yards for a touchdown with 5:24 left in the quarter to push Booneville up, 28-10.

After forcing the third punt of the second half, Rylen Ray broke off a 40-yard run right up the middle to the 10 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Dax Goff busted up the middle, but was hit and fumbled. Left tackle Mason Goers grabbed the fumble in the air at the 2 and ran in to complete the scoring play for a 35-10 lead.

Paris scored on consecutive series to draw within, 35-22, first on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Watts to Beau Baine with 8:06 left and then a 24-yard scoring toss to Duke Walker with 2:55 left.

"We felt like we were in control of the game," Crowley said. "We had the fumble, and they scored a few plays later. We've got to do a better job of taking care of the football and make sure we get off the field."

Booneville erased all doubts with a bulling 55-yard scoring run by Rylen Ray with 2:33 left.

Booneville's power running game had its usual productive night with 50 carries for 459 yards. Randon Ray had 17 rushes for 173 yards. Rylen Ray had 15 carries for 141.

Paris had 394 yards with Walker running for 88 yards. Watts completed 14 of 28 passes for 245 yards.

Paris took the opening kickoff and took a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by James Yang.

Booneville responded with an 11-play scoring drive capped by Randon Ray's 4-yard scoring run with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

Rocky Ross bumped Booneville's lead to 14-3 on a 59-yard option pitch from Ray with 2:43 left before a 2-yard touchdown run by Watts that had Paris within, 14-10.

