PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers defense locks down Har-Ber in key 7A-West clash

SPRINGDALE -- Mabry Verser saw the play unfolding as he sprinted across the field, he just hoped he could get there before the receiver got into the end zone.

The Rogers High sophomore safety knew the importance of the play, and he made the biggest save of the season for the Mounties as he stripped the Springdale Har-Ber receiver of the football just outside the end zone. The ball rolled free and the Mounties recovered for a touchback to prevent the score.

"I knew he was going to score and that was probably going to change the momentum of the game," said Verser. "All I was thinking was 'I'm going to have to get this ball out.' So I just ran over there as fast as I could and the ball comes out and we get the ball."

Rogers (7-2, 4-2 7A-West) was leading 28-14 at the time, but Har-Ber (3-6, 3-3) was driving to get back in the game. The Wildcats had moved from their own 20 to the Rogers 32 on four Luke Buchanan completions. On first down, Buchanan hit Ethan Fender in stride and the Har-Ber receiver was headed for the score when Verser was able to wrestle the ball free to prevent the touchdown.

Mounties Coach Chad Harbison, whose team had to put last week's heartbreaking loss to rival Bentonville away, said his team responded over and over Friday night in Wildcat Stadium.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1023ehssc/]

"Last week hurt. It really hurt," said Harbison, who is in his first year as head coach at Rogers. "I'm just really proud of our kids. Just the resiliency of them to be able to bounce back this week. A lot of times after you have a game like that, it's hard to get back up to play a good team like we played tonight. I'm just really proud of them for hanging in there and understanding what we needed to do."

Rogers scored on its first three possessions to take a 21-7 lead. Mounties running back Joshua Shepherd, who rushed for 225 yards on 27 carries, capped an 86-yard opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Mounties added scoring drives of 74 and 69 yards as Shepherd and quarterback Noah Goodshield ran through the Har-Ber defense time and again.

The Wildcats tried to hang close, tying the game at 7-7 when Buchanan scored on a 66-yard scramble, but Rogers answered as Shepherd scored on a 14-yard run and Goodshield hit Graycen Cash on a highlight-reel 22-yard touchdown strike as Cash was somehow able to keep his toes inbounds and pull in Goodshield's pass.

Rogers also had a 70-yard interception return negated by a holding penalty just before halftime.

Har-Ber put together its best drive of the game to start the second half, although it did not look promising at first. The Wildcats had a false start and holding penalties on their first two plays of the third quarter that moved them back to their own 5-yard line. But the Wildcats were able to overcome the setbacks, going the distance over 14 plays, and benefiting from a Rogers defensive holding penalty. Buchanan hit Drue McClendon on a 14-yard scoring strike to pull Har-Ber within 21-14.

And it could have been even closer. After the Wildcats forced a Rogers punt, Har-Ber drove to the Mounties' 23 but came up empty as three straight incompletions ended the threat.

It took the Mounties just five plays to build their lead back to two touchdowns as Goodshield hit Kade Seldomridge for 32 yards, and Shepherd tore off a 38-yard run, setting up Goodshield's 13-yard scoring run and a 28-14 lead.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1030harber/]

"Our defense just made the plays when they needed to tonight," said Harbison. "That fumble down there, the big interception right before the half. Those were huge plays."

Har-Ber also had a 46-yard touchdown pass from Buchanan to Fender negated by a holding penalty that would have again made it a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter.

Rogers put the game away midway through the fourth quarter, taking advantage of a short field and a pass interference penalty that set up Goodshield's short touchdown run.

The win puts the Mounties in a position to get the No. 3 playoff seed in the 7A-West going into next week's regular-season finale against winless Rogers Heritage. Har-Ber goes on the road against league-leading Fayetteville.