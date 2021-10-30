PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers take to air to rout Bulldogs

BENTONVILLE -- It was a typical 500-plus yard offensive performance for Bentonville, but the Tigers' approach was definitely different Friday night.

Alternating quarterbacks Drew Wright and Carter Nye combined for 370 yards passing and five touchdowns as Bentonville cruised to a 49-7 victory over Springdale during 7A-West Conference action at Tiger Stadium.

"You want to do what gets the job done," Tigers Coach Jody Grant said. "The opportunity was there to throw the ball around a little bit, and we had success doing that, which was good. It's good to see that we can operate both through the air and on the ground. We needed to see that and be able to do that.

"We try to be a more run-oriented team, but it's good to see we can do both."

Chas Nimrod and C.J. Brown both needed only three receptions to surpass the 100-yard mark for Bentonville (7-2, 5-1 7A-West), which can now clinch a No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye with a win next week at Bentonville West. Wright and Nimrod connected on touchdown passes of 53 and 59 yards to give the Tigers an early 14-0 cushion as Nimrod, a Tennessee commit, had three receptions for 131 yards.

Nye and Brown then connected later on touchdown passes of 75 and 7 yards, and Brown finished with 108 yards on three receptions. Cooper Smith also had a touchdown reception to give Bentonville a 28-0 halftime cushion.

"We wanted to get the ball to our dudes a little bit, and that meant through the air," Grant said. "We felt like we would continue to run the ball, but the passing game was working for us, so we stuck with it."

Springdale (1-8, 1-5) had its chances to make things much closer in the first half before penalties and turnovers doomed the Bulldogs. Springdale drove the ball to the Bentonville 16 on its opening drive before a false-start penalty resulted in Chris Cortez trying a 38-yard field goal that went wide left.

The Bulldogs had another drive go inside the Tigers' 30 before another penalty, followed by Raef Stalls' interception of a Landon Phipps pass at the Bentonville 27 to start the second quarter. Springdale's final drive of the first half made it to the Bentonville 18 before Phipps' pass was intercepted by Smith in the end zone with 27 seconds before halftime.

"I thought our offense did a great job of moving the ball down the field and eating up some clock," said Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs, whose team will host Fort Smith Southside in a game to determine the West's sixth seed next week. "But we left points on the board with that missed field goal, and we didn't execute in the red zone. That was big, and we have to learn how to finish and make those plays."

Bentonville, which finished with 379 passing yards out of its 542 yards total offense, already had a 42-0 lead and forced a running clock before Springdale avoided the shutout with Davon Sparks' 44-yard touchdown run with 8:51 remaining.

Wright was 7 of 10 through the air for 192 yards and three touchdowns, while Nye was 7 of 12 for 178 yards and two scores.