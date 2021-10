PRESCOTT 50, JESSIEVILLE 19

JESSIEVILLE -- The Curley Wolves (9-0, 5-0 3A-5) kept their undefeated season alive with another blowout win, this time against Jessieville (5-3, 4-2).

Prescott scored at least 14 points in three quarters. Jaylen Hopson also had three touchdowns for the Curley Wolves.

The blowout continues a trend for Prescott, as it's beaten all of its opponents this year by an average of over 30 points.