Red flags waved after first exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seems Eric Musselman's Razorbacks began counting backward what's not supposed to count.

Arkansas' two men's basketball exhibition games don't count before the Razorbacks officially open the season hosting Mercer University Nov. 9 at Walton Arena.

But coming off a 25-7 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight season, Arkansas fans obviously counted more on their Razorbacks than last Sunday trailing Division II school East Central (Okla.) University by 14 during the second half before escaping, 77-74 at Walton.

Had they counted on any exhibition games suspense it would be today.

The University of North Texas Mean Green, not only Division I like Arkansas, but last spring's Conference USA Tournament champion stunning Big Ten power Purdue in first-round NCAA Tournament in overtime, opposes Arkansas at 4 p.m. today at Walton.

Arkansas fans presumed these Razorbacks, ranked 15th and 16th in the preseason AP and Coaches polls, would open last Sunday gleefully unwrapping their new toys among the touted transfers joining returnees Devo Davis, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams, KK Robinson and Connor Vanover before today's tougher game.

Obviously it didn't work that way. Well and good to a point.

You play these exhibitions experimenting with combinations evaluating what does and doesn't fit, Musselman said.

Nevertheless, last Sunday's struggle triggered alarms.

"Our physical conditioning shocked me with how winded we were, even the first six minutes of the game," Musselman said postgame last Sunday.

Musselman broke out the weighted vests the next practice.

He took Sunday postgame shots at other shocks, too.

"I am shocked how poorly we shot the ball from the free throw line (17 of 29) and the three (2 of 16)," Musselman said.

Point guard play, the Hogs only produced nine total assists, concerned him.

So did overall effort initially, though Musselman Thursday said review of the tape indicated his Hogs played harder than he first realized.

Effort has not been a problem. The Mike Anderson era players Musselman inherited always had played hard. They set the tone for third-year Arkansas coach Musselman's small team of overachievers two seasons ago that included inherited NBA bound talent Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones.

Musselman's three most immediately impactful additions last season, All-American freshman now NBA guard Moses Moody, and Jalen Tate and Justin Smith turned European professional, all arrived defense first team oriented.

Not surprisingly with it not even November yet, these current Hogs still are finding their way, a way further complicated with power forwards Trey Wade and Kamani Johnson both injured.

It takes time. Last Sunday's highs (the Hogs did rally to win with Davis scoring 20 points and transfer Au'Diese Toney grabbing 15 rebounds) and lows and whatever transpires today are just part of the process building toward when it counts.

"No disrespect to North Texas," Musselman said. "I'm much more concerned about Mercer right now than I am North Texas."

That said, Musselman still addresses what he addressed postgame last Sunday.

"We're not sitting here saying we don't have a lot of work to do," Musselman said. "Because we do."