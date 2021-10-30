Red Wolves execute plans, win Sun Belt championships

Arkansas State's men were victorious for the first time in school history Friday at the Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championships, helping the Red Wolves finish a sweep of conference titles in Mobile, Ala.

"I'm extremely proud of our programs," Coach Jesse Duvall said in a release. "We came into today with a very specific race plan. Both the men and women executed the plan as well as I could have asked and showed a lot of heart in the last 1,000 meters.

The ASU women kicked things off, finishing well ahead of second-place Appalachian State. The Red Wolves put three runners -- Pauline Meyer, Sophie Leathers and Elizabeth Martin -- among the top eight, pulling away for a third straight Sun Belt title

Meyer, a native of Gronau-Epe, Germany, added to her records with a meet-record 16:51.5 time to take individual honors in the women's 5K race, leading from the start and winning by more than 25 seconds.

ASU's men then captured first in the 8K race, taking the crown ahead of Appalachian State as well. Sophomore Lexington Hilton finished second, turning in a time of 24:01.0 -- less than 10 seconds behind individual champ Kirami Yego of host South Alabama.

Bennett Pascoe, who was in 23rd place after a kilometer, surged to finish fourth in 24:50.8 and Seth Waters ended up fifth overall, running a personal-best 24:52.2.

"We still have the South Central Regional meet to focus on," Duvall added. "But I am excited for the future of this distance program."

Arkansas-Little Rock finished 6th and 10th in the men's and women's competitions, respectively. Sophomore Spencer Cardinal's 11th-place showing on the men's side was the best individual performance by a Trojan.